Man arrested after officer assaulted ahead of football match
One person was arrested after an incident in Bristol on Saturday 12 November and we’re hoping the public can help us with our enquiries.
A policing operation was being carried out ahead of Bristol City’s home match against Watford when there was an altercation involving a number of people in Ashton Road at about 2.50pm.
Police intervened but in the process a man knocked an officer to the ground. The officer sustained minor injuries but remained on duty.
We’re particularly keen to hear from a potential witness who helped the officer to their feet.
An 18-year-old man, from Hertfordshire, was arrested. He has since been released on conditional bail.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222272690.