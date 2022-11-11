Man charged with robbery and fraud

A 21-year-old man appeared in court today to face robbery and fraud charges.

Lee Rowley, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of robbery and one of fraud.

The charges relate to an incident which happened at around 7.40pm on Monday 7 November.

A teenager had his wallet stolen near Yeovil Hospital and the bank cards used.

Rowley appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 11 November) and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 9 December.