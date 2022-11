​Yesterday, Tuesday 1 November, we shared an image of a man we were keen to identify as part of our enquiries into an incident on Beckspool Road, Frenchay on Tuesday 18 October.

Today, Wednesday 2 November, we can confirm that a man has now come forward.

We’d like to thank everyone who contacted us with information or shared our appeal.

Enquiries into the incident, in which a woman was punched, continue.