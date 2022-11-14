Man in custody after car theft arrest

A man is in custody after being arrested in Bristol on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.

At approximately 2.20pm today (Monday 14 November), officers sighted a suspected stolen vehicle being driven in Throgmorton Road in Knowle.

Officers pursued the Vauxhall Corsa, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter, and the vehicle was subsequently abandoned a short distance away.

A person was seen making off on foot through private gardens, but he was soon detained by officers.

He remains in custody and enquiries continue.