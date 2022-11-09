Man jailed following spate of burglaries in Bristol and South Glos

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for more than two years following a spate of burglaries and thefts in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Karl Paterson, of no fixed address, was given a 25-month prison sentence at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 November.

He admitted two counts of non-dwelling burglary, two counts of theft from motor vehicle, an attempted theft from a motor vehicle and a further count of theft, when he appeared at the same court on Thursday 6 October.

The court heard how between Sunday 31 July and Thursday 22 September this year, Paterson stole work tools, TVs and other items from vehicles and sheds in the Stoke Gifford, Bradley Stoke and Cheswick Village area.

Sgt James Organ said: “Paterson is a career criminal with more than 40 convictions to date, including seven for dwelling and non-dwelling burglaries.

“His recent spell of offending has had a profound impact on the local community, particularly the theft of tools from self-employed traders. These thefts seriously impacted on their ability to carry out their day-to-day jobs and provide for their families.

“We welcome the prison sentence handed down by the court and hope this will act as a deterrent to other opportunist criminals. We would like to thank members of the local community for their support throughout our investigation.

“Thankfully, we have been able to reunite many of the victims with their stolen goods and we hope this conviction will reassure them and the community that we take reports of burglary and theft seriously.”