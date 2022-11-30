Man jailed for drug offences in Weston-super-Mare

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for four years and six months for drug offences and for breaching a court order.

Declin Byrne, of Clevedon Road in Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court today (Wednesday 30 November) having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

He also faced charges for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibited him from entering Weston town centre, contact certain people or being in possession of a mobile phone which was not registered in his name.

The order, which he was handed at Bristol Crown Court on 20 March 2020, was set to last five years.

On Wednesday 25 May this year, Byrne had been spotted on Dickenson Road, in Weston, by officers. He attempted to flee and, during the pursuit, threw a phone away. He was detained by officers and arrested, where he was found with a second mobile phone and drugs.

Officers searched his home and discovered a further two wraps of drugs which were tested as cocaine and heroin.

The investigating officer, PC Leon Brueford, said: “Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them.

“We have a dedicated team working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice.

“We will always target our resources to dismantle these hugely damaging networks and bring offenders, like Byrne, to justice wherever possible.

“We welcome information on drug time. Please talk to your neighbourhood team and report drug dealing through our online form or by calling 101.”