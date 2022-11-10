Man prevented from entering Bristol city centre to tackle criminal behaviour

A criminal behaviour order has been issued to a man from Bedminster preventing him entering parts of Bristol city centre following a number of convictions.

Scott Royston, 53, (pictured below) was convicted of public order and malicious communications offences at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 3 November in relation to an incident on Sunday 11 September, where he called police, made abusive comments and threatened to damage a police car.

He received a 12-month community order and a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO); the latter will prohibit him from entering areas around Broadmead, the Harbourside and Clifton Triangle for three years between the hours of 8pm and 7am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Kelly Parsons said: “Scott Royston is well known to police and has multiple convictions relating to public order, assault and criminal damage.

“He has regularly visited the city centre during hours when the night-time economy is at its peak, and approached emergency service workers and acted in an aggressive manner causing them and members of the public harassment, alarm and distress.

“It is felt a CBO will help prevent him from engaging in such behaviour in the future as well as offering some form of protection to those that are being affected by his persistent abusive behaviour as well as protection for himself.

“Royston’s behaviour within this zone has caused considerable harassment, alarm and distress and he does not appear to engage in this behaviour elsewhere in Bristol.”

Every weekend we run an operation in Bristol city centre, working with other agencies, to reduce crime and protect people enjoying Bristol’s night-time economy.

Those officers who carry out high-visibility patrols have been made aware of Royston’s CBO. Anyone who breaches such an order can be arrested and potentially brought before the courts again.