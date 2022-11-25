Man sentenced for series of burglaries – Taunton

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced for multiple counts of trespassing and burglary.

James Northcott-Brewer, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts and was sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 November.

Northcott-Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary, two counts of non-dwelling burglary and criminal damage.

The charges relate to offences committed in Taunton town centre between Wednesday 14 September and Thursday 6 October.

The court heard how the defendant went on a series of burglary starting in September when he broke into The Victoria Gate, in East Reach, and stole an unknown value of alcohol and cash.

He attended the following evening and caused damage to one of the windows at the pub.

On Wednesday 21 September, Northcott-Brewer then broke into a home in East Reach.

On Monday 3 October, the defendant then broke into Mambo, in Mill Lane, where he made off with £2,000-worth of alcohol.

Northcott-Brewer was handed an eight-month sentence suspended for two years. If Northcott-Brewer offends during this time, his sentence will be activated and he will be sent to prison.

He was also ordered to pay £494.45 in compensation to one of the victims and received a rehabilitation order.