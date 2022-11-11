Man to appear in court following New Year’s Day assault

A 26-year-old man will appear in court today following an assault on New Year’s Day.

Jack Davey, of The Grove, Wraxall, has been charged with assault by causing actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident which took place at the Crown Glass Plaza, in Nailsea, on Saturday 1 January at around 12.30am.

The victim was assaulted and left seriously injured with severe bruising and a bleed on the brain. They have now made a full recovery.

Davey will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 11 November) to face the charges.

Davey was arrested and charged following a wanted appeal which was issued on the force’s social media channels.

Officer in the case, PC Rob Allan, would like to thank the public for their support in sharing the appeal and providing information.