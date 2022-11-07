Man who threw glass bottle at police horse during Bristol riot jailed

A man who spat at officers and threw a glass bottle at a police horse during the riot in Bristol in March last year has been jailed.

Joseph Parry, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, also tried to pull a door of a mobile police station off its hinges together with a group of other people.

The 23-year-old appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 7 November) where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

Parry is the 21st person to be jailed for offences committed during the riot. Together, they have been imprisoned for a combined total of 77 years and nine months.

In sentencing Parry, Judge James Patrick said he had taken into account his guilty plea, his age, his previous good character and the fact he was easily led by others.

However, he said his actions de-humanised officers and highlighted how spitting on them during the height of the pandemic was particularly unpleasant.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Joseph Parry is a naïve young man who, after drinking alcohol, got caught up in the moment.

“He spent more than three hours at the scene and had plenty of time and opportunity to walk away yet chose to stay and act aggressively towards police officers trying to maintain order.

“He has owned up to his actions but there can be no excuses for engaging in violent acts.”