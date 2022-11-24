More drugs and cash taken off Bristol streets following proactive operation

A proactive operation to tackle drug supply in north and central Bristol has led to arrests and thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash seized.

Licencing and neighbourhood officers also carried out licencing checks at a dozen venues and visited several bars and clubs where they spoke with staff and members of the public.

The activity was part of the third phase of Operation Scorpion which sees Avon and Somerset Police working with colleagues from Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire Police alongside their respective offices of Police and Crime Commissioners, the British Transport Police, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and the charity Crimestoppers.

Setting aside regional boundaries and harnessing their collective power, the forces work to disrupt the South West drugs market, dismantling drugs supply networks and arresting those who profit from them, sending a clear message to criminals intent on illegal drug supply there is no place for them in our region

Following the police activity:

Two men, aged 35 and 46, have been charged with drug offences and are due to appear before magistrates.

Three other men, one aged 23 and two aged 24, who are each suspected of possessing Class B drugs are due to attend a police station for voluntary interviews.

A 44-year-old man was referred to the Drug Education Programme after being found in possession of Class B drugs.

A 19-year-old man suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply was arrested and bailed pending further enquires.

A 28-year-old man suspected of drug driving was arrested and later released under investigation pending the results of blood tests.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We won’t stop actively pursuing those involved in supplying drugs in our communities as we know exactly how harmful they can be.

“Drugs ruin peoples lives and are so often linked to other crimes such as assaults and burglaries with users stealing to fund their addictions.”

He added: “As part of Operation Scorpion, officers, including those in plain clothes, carried out regular patrols of locations the public had raised concerns about.

“Several people seen acting suspiciously were stopped under the misuse of drugs act and as a result, a number of arrests were made and significant quantities of drugs and cash seized.

“Officers also visited licenced premises and carried out venue checks, drug sweeps and drug testing as part of our ongoing work to keep our pubs, clubs, and leisure spaces free from drugs and from the perpetrators intent on bringing drug harm and crime into our communities. We want to ensure people are safe on a night out.”