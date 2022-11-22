Officers appeal for people who helped e-scooter rider after collision to come forward

Did you witness a collision involving an e-scooter in Bristol?

It’s believed the e-scooter collided with a parked car in the Cotham Brow area, near to the junction with Sydenham Hill. It happened at about 12.15am on Sunday 30 October.

The rider received hospital treatment but is now recovering from his injuries at home.

We’re especially keen to speak to members of the public who came to the rider’s aid to see if they witnessed the collision so we can fully understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222260976.