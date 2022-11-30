Proactive policing operation results in drug supply charges – Bristol

Two men arrested during a proactive policing operation in Bristol have admitted charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Mohamed Idow, 19, from Barton Hill, and 18-year-old Rahdoine Jabril, from Bishopsworth, were arrested during an operation carried out in the Riverside Park area of the city on Friday (November 25).

The operation was run off the back off information supplied by members of the public about potential drug-dealing in the area.

It also follows on from Operation Scorpion – a cross-border operation involving police colleagues and partners from across the south west, aimed at dismantling drugs supply networks and arresting those who profit from them.

In addition to the arrests, the operation on Friday also resulted in more than £3,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin being seized (the seized drugs pictured below), along with almost £1,000 in cash and a phone used to facilitate the supply of class A drugs.

Following their arrest, Idow was charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply (crack cocaine and heroin), possession of criminal property (cash) and possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster).

Jabril was charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply (crack cocaine and heroin) and possession of criminal property (cash).

Both men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 26) and admitted the charges. They were both remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on January 2, 2023.

PC Jack Wood, of the Trinity Road Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This is a prime example of communities and the local policing team working together to rid the streets of harmful class A drugs.

“We’d like to thank those who came forward to provide information, which has helped us take a significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine out of circulation.

“The supply of class A drugs is corrosive and damaging to our communities and we’re committed to taking positive action through proactive policing operations, like the one we carried out on Friday.”

