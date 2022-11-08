Remand in custody for suspect in rape case

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with rape.

Nasradin Kakl, 27, of Easton, was charged in connection with the rape of a woman which happened in Baldwin Street, Bristol, in the early hours of Sunday 30 October.

He appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 November and was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 7 December 2022.

Support is available:

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.

If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the StreetSafe tool. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.