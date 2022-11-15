Seven-year hybrid hospital order for man convicted of rape

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to a seven-year hospital order after being found guilty of raping a woman in Bristol.

On 26 August this year, a jury at Bristol Crown Court unanimously found Gabriel Nomafo, of no fixed address, guilty of one count of rape.

The incident happened on Friday 29 March 2019 in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

The court heard how the victim, 21 at the time, had been on a night out with friends in Bristol city centre when she was followed by Nomafo and raped.

The defendant was initially forensically linked to the investigation and was charged in September 2020.

At Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 November 2022, a judge sentenced him to seven years under a hybrid hospital order.

Nomafo will continue to be detained in hospital for his own health and safety.

If this is no longer necessary, he will them be transferred to prison to serve any remaining sentence.

Because of the nature of the offence, Nomafo will not be eligible for early release.

Office in case, Detective Constable Mike Coleman, said: “I am pleased with the verdict. The victim in this case has shown a huge amount of courage and resilience throughout this investigation and the trial, she deserves credit for this and I hope she can draw some degree of closure from the court result.

“Nomafo’s actions on the night of the offence were predatory and opportunistic. He identified the victim as having separated from her friends and followed her.

“We will always take crimes such as these very seriously and rigorously pursue the offenders.

“I would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service and the trial barrister for their hard work and professionalism in bringing this case through the courts.”