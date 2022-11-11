Three more sentenced for role in Bristol riot

Three more people have been sentenced their role in the riot in Bristol city centre in March 2021.

They appeared at a hearing held in Bristol Crown Court earlier today (Friday 11 November).

Christopher Hind, 38, of Eastville in Bristol, (pictured below) admitted a charge of violent disorder. The court heard how during the riot, over a period of two hours, he was caught on footage displaying aggressive behaviour, as well as pushing and kicking out at officers.

Tyler Overall, 28, of Filton in South Gloucestershire, (pictured below) also admitted a charge of violent disorder. He was seen to goad and attack officers, grabbing at police shields using force, as well as kicking out at officers.

Both Hind and Overall were sentenced to 21 months in prison each.

Fleur Moody, 26, of Montpelier in Bristol, (pictured below) admitted a charge of affray, for her actions, which included urinating next to officers, as well as kicking out at officers. She was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as a rehabilitation order and 80 hours unpaid community service.

So far, 23 people have been jailed for offences committed during the riot. Together, they have been imprisoned for a combined total of 81 years and three months.

Supt James Riccio said: “Three more people have been brought to justice for their actions on that shameful night.

“They all displayed criminal behaviour and admitted offences due to the significant amount of material, particularly moving footage, which has been gathered, reviewed and assessed, during the course of this ongoing investigation.”

We’d like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of Sunday 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

We still need the public’s help to identify 22 people in connection with our investigation into the riot. The images can be found on a gallery via this link