Unique sculpture stolen from art gallery in Bath

We’re appealing for information after a sculpture was stolen from an art gallery in Bath.

The bronze sculpture, Modern Relic Arm (Japanese Koi) by Dan Lane, was stolen from a gallery in Old Bond Street sometime between 11am and 3pm on Monday 24 October. It’s approximately 20.5ins by 6.1ins.

We don’t have a description of the offender(s) at this stage.

We want to speak to anyone with information about the theft of this unique item, or with information about where it is now. Please contact us on 101 if you can help and give the call handler the reference number 5222256022.