Update after collision involving a bus near Frome

Enquiries are continuing following a collision involving a bus in Frome yesterday (Monday 28 November).

Emergency services were called to B3090 Oldford Hill at about 3.35pm after a bus left the road and overturned.

Approximately 45 people were onboard at the time, including schoolchildren. Paramedics treated and checked on the welfare of passengers at the scene, but a small number were taken to hospital.

Although the air ambulance did initially attend as a precaution, it was not required to transport anyone to hospital.

Inspector Matt Reed, of the Mendip Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Yesterday’s collision must have been frightening for all involved and we’d like to publicly praise those onboard for the calmness they showed after such an incident.

“The safety of everyone involved was the main priority of all the emergency services. First aid was administered at the scene and a small number of people did need to go to hospital for further assessment or treatment.

“At this time, one student remains in hospital. Over the past 24 hours their condition has been evaluated by medics and it is now believed the injury they have sustained has the potential to be life-changing. An Inspector has been in contact with their family today to understand more about the injury and to offer our support and best wishes.

“We have also reached out to the relevant school to ensure support is in place for anyone that needs it in the days and weeks ahead.”

The road was closed for several hours while recovery work was carried out, but it reopened shortly before 10pm last night.

Insp Reed added: “A full investigation into the collision is underway. The bus driver and company are assisting us with our enquiries.

“We’d ask people do not speculate on the cause of the collision at this time while these enquiries are carried out.

“However we can confirm breathalyser tests were carried out at the scene and returned a negative result. The vehicle has been seized and will be examined, as per normal procedures.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage showing the bus in the moments before the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222285621.