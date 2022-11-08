Update on investigation into hate crime in Barton Hill

An investigation into a hate crime committed in Barton Hill, Bristol, at the weekend is continuing at pace.

It follows an incident in which a pig’s head was left on public view in an alleyway off Avonvale Road, near Eccleston House, on Sunday morning (November 6).

Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said: “We’re continuing to make progress in our investigation and have a number of active lines of enquiry we’re pursuing, including an ongoing review of CCTV and other footage from around the area.

“At this stage we do not believe this incident is linked to a recent fire at Eccleston House, for which an investigation remains ongoing with arrests made.

“We’d like to thank local residents for their continuing support and we want them to know that we’re here to listen to their worries and concerns, as well as to follow up on information provided to us.

“A mobile police station (pictured above) is located close to Eccleston House and officers with the Neighbourhood Policing team are holding daily ‘talk to us’ sessions with local residents.

“If anyone has information, or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage, and hasn’t yet contacted police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222267142.”