Updated statement following incident in Wick St Lawrence

We continue to carry out enquiries at a property in North Somerset today (Tuesday 29 November) in which a man was shot by police.

Officers yesterday (Monday 28 November) visited the address on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, as part of an inquiry into possible firearm offences.

During the visit, a 31-year-old man was shot.

The officers involved provided him with first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital by ambulance. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct was immediately made aware of the incident and is conducting an independent investigation into what happened.

Chief Inspector Adam O’Loughlin said: “The fact we have referred this incident to the IOPC is standard practice and conclusions should not be drawn about what took place.

“We are committed to being open and transparent and are fully cooperating with the IOPC, providing it with all the access and material it requires.

“In the meantime, we continue to carry out our own investigation into offences which we suspect have been committed.

“No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.”

He added: “While a cordon remains in place on the street, we’d like to reassure local residents we do not believe there is any risk to them. We’d also like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we remain at the scene.

“In addition, we’d also like to thank the wider public for their support in relation to this incident.

“We’re grateful for those who have contacted us asking us about the welfare of all those involved and I’d like to reassure them support is being provided to them.”