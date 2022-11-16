Witness appeal launched after cyclist dies in collision

A woman has sadly died at the scene of a road traffic collision in Hengrove, Bristol today (Wednesday 16 November).

Officers were called to Whitchurch Lane, in Hengrove, Bristol at 8.05am following reports of a serious collision involving a cyclist and a lorry at the junction with The Boulevard.

The cyclist, in her 30s, sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time. They are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The road has been closed from the roundabout with Hawkfield Way to the junction with Bamfield. Diversions have been put in place.

Those needing to access the community hospital, leisure centre or college on the estate can do so through The Bottle Yard Studios by speaking to an officer on the gate.

If you were in the area and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage, and have yet to speak to police, please contact 101.