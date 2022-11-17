Witness appeal launched after fail to stop – Bath

We are appealing for witnesses after a black Audi failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist in Bath.

A cyclist was knocked off his bike on the A367 Wells Road, at the Bath junction with Oldfield Road, on Friday 28 October.

Between 10.45-11.10pm, the Audi, thought to be an A5 with a 60-plate, collided with the cyclist and drove off without stopping to provide details. It is thought the car has damage to a wing mirror.

The cyclist suffered four fractures to his jaw and broke his right cheekbone. He attended hospital and is now recovering at home.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote log 1052 of 28 October.