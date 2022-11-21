Witness appeal launched after incident in South Glos
We are appealing for witnesses after a man was found engaging in sexual activity in a South Gloucestershire park.
A man was seen engaging in sexual activity in Forty Acres Stoke Gifford, on Friday 11 November at around 3.20pm.
The man is described as white, between 35-40 years old, of medium build and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey beanie, a blue jacket and grey joggers.
It is thought the man had light stubble and was potentially carrying a black backpack.
The local neighbourhood policing team has increased its high visibility patrols in the area.
If you were in the area and remember seeing a man who matches this description, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222271977, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.