Witness appeal launched after incident in South Glos

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was found engaging in sexual activity in a South Gloucestershire park.

A man was seen engaging in sexual activity in Forty Acres Stoke Gifford, on Friday 11 November at around 3.20pm.

The man is described as white, between 35-40 years old, of medium build and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey beanie, a blue jacket and grey joggers.

It is thought the man had light stubble and was potentially carrying a black backpack.

The local neighbourhood policing team has increased its high visibility patrols in the area.

If you were in the area and remember seeing a man who matches this description, please call us.