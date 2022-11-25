Witness appeal launched following single-car collision

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a single-car collision this morning (Friday 25 November).

Officers were called to Marsh Road, near Dilton Marsh, at 6.35am following reports that a Mini had left the road and collided with a wall and telegraph pole.

The driver, a man in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or the moments immediately before or after, and have dashcam footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222282949.