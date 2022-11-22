Witnesses sought after altercation in supermarket – Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses following an assault at ASDA supermarket in Bridgwater.

Between 6.15-6.45pm on Friday 28 October, a 28-year-old woman was assaulted by a man and woman.

The victim was followed by the pair and assaulted inside the shop, sustaining minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the store and may have seen the altercation, or the events before or after.