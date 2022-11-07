Woman jailed after heroin and cocaine found in Weston-super-Mare home

A woman has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after police found approximately 10kg of heroin and cocaine at her home in Weston-super-Mare.

Lisa Boyd, 31, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 1 November after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Boyd was arrested after police found a large quantity of drugs at her address in Hildesheim Close on 23 June this year.

Officer in the case, PC Tim Manning from Operation Remedy specialist drugs team, said: “This custodial sentence handed out by the courts, reflects how serious Avon and Somerset Police treat drug dealing in our communities.

“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on people and negative consequences for neighbourhoods.

“Police officers from across the force will continue to work tirelessly to bring further offenders to justice.”