Appeal after assault leaves man in hospital

We’re seeking witnesses, dashcam footage and information after an assault which has left a man in hospital with serious head injuries.

It happened at about 4.10am on Thursday 15 December near the Futures Inn, Bond Street, Bristol.

Enquiries suggest that the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a red mountain bike towards Old Market when he was knocked to the ground, kicked and punched by a man who had been riding an electric scooter.

After the attack the e-scooter rider left in the direction of Old Market and an ambulance was called for the unconscious victim.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident and any drivers who may have dashcam of the incident or the moments leading up to it.