Appeal after assault leaves man in hospital
We’re seeking witnesses, dashcam footage and information after an assault which has left a man in hospital with serious head injuries.
It happened at about 4.10am on Thursday 15 December near the Futures Inn, Bond Street, Bristol.
Enquiries suggest that the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a red mountain bike towards Old Market when he was knocked to the ground, kicked and punched by a man who had been riding an electric scooter.
After the attack the e-scooter rider left in the direction of Old Market and an ambulance was called for the unconscious victim.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident and any drivers who may have dashcam of the incident or the moments leading up to it.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222299164, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.