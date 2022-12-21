Appeal after attempted robbery of woman

We’re appealing for witnesses after a group of teenage boys attempted to rob a woman on the cycle path near Filton Abbey Wood station.

It happened at about 6.15pm on Monday 28 November. The woman was cycling towards Abbey Wood near the bridge over the railway when the boys approached her. Two of them grabbed her bike and they tried to take her bag.

The woman shouted and screamed and was able to ride away. She was shaken but unhurt and nothing was stolen.

The woman told us there were up to six boys all aged between 12 and 16.

We’d like to identify a group of boys seen in the area at around the time, described as:

White, with brown hair, wearing a black coat with fur round the hood and with a black rucksack and black shoes. Black, wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit bottoms, riding a bike. White, dressed in black and riding a bike. Of mixed ethnic appearance, with black hair, wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms. White, dressed in black. White, wearing a dark coat, a grey hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

We’re aware of a recent increase in incidents on the cycle track and are carrying out targeted uniformed patrols in response.

If you were on that stretch of cycle path between 6pm and 6.30pm that day and saw anything or have helmet-cam footage which could help, please contact us.