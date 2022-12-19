Appeal after bike stolen during robbery in Lockleaze

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman had her pushbike stolen during a robbery in Lockleaze.

The woman was cycling on the Concorde Way route, near Lockleaze Sports Centre, at around 6pm on Monday 12 December, when she was approached by four males in dark clothing.

They threatened her and tried to steal her bag, before making off with the pushbike.

We believe there were a number of people using the cycleway/footpath at the time of the incident and we’d ask any witnesses to come forward.

Two of the suspects were white and two were black. They were all aged between their mid-teens and early twenties. One was wearing an anorak-style coat with the hood up.

The stolen pushbike is red, with silver stripes on it. It has drop handlebars and ‘DBR’ written on the frame.

If you saw this incident, have any relevant CCTV/dashcam footage which may show the suspects, or know where a bike matching this description is, please call us.