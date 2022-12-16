Appeal after bus collides with house – Bristol

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Bristol last night.

We were called to Highridge Road, in Bishopsworth, at around 9.50pm yesterday (Thursday 15 December) to reports of a collision involving a double-decker bus, car and a house.

A VW Golf collided with a number 75 bus. Subsequently, the bus struck a house on Highbridge Road.

One female passenger from the bus was taken to hospital. The homeowners were unharmed and are being supported by officers. There are no known life-threatening or changing injuries.

The driver of the VW Golf left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The road was closed while structural checks were carried out on the house and vehicles were removed. It has since been reopened.

We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have seen the driver of the Golf. If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222299943.