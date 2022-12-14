Appeal after car failed to stop following collision with puppy

We’re appealing for information and any dashcam footage of an incident in which a puppy was hit by a car in Bristol.

The car involved, described as small and grey, did not stop at the scene following the collision in St Philips Causeway at around 11.45am on Wednesday 30 November.

Officers took the puppy, an 11-month old pug called Blue, to the vets for emergency treatment and he is now recovering at home on medication.

If you saw this collision, or were in the St Philips Causeway area around the time of the incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222287420. You can also supply any relevant dashcam footage via our website.