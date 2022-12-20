Appeal after cyclist suffers serious injuries – Filton

We’re appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered serious injuries after coming off his bike.

The incident happened in Shellard Road, Filton, sometime between 8am and 9am on Monday 26 September.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was placed into an induced coma in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Investigating officer PC Ben Fitzgerald said: “Thankfully, despite the serious injuries he suffered, the man has since been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home. He has no memory of the incident and cannot tell us how he came by these serious injuries.



“Today, we’re issuing a description of him to assist with our appeal for witnesses. At the time he suffered the injuries, he was riding a silver road bike and was wearing a black helmet with a white stripe on it, a navy Lycra top, black Lycra leggings and sunglasses.

“During the course of our enquiries, a witness has also reported that another man may have been cycling with him prior to this incident, but we’ve been unable to identify this man. If this was you, please come forward.



“If you can help with this appeal, please contact us.”

