Appeal after graffiti tagging incident in Bristol

We’re investigating a graffiti tagging incident in Bristol and want to identify the man in this photo in connection with the incident.

The tag ‘Topple’ was sprayed onto the tunnel in Mina Road at about 8.50pm on Thursday 14 July.

A member of the public approached two men during the incident, and was subjected to threatening behaviour, with one of the men throwing beer at him.

If you recognise the man in the image, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222187903.