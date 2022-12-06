Appeal after man sadly dies in collision near Hinkley Point

We are appealing for dashcam footage after a man sadly died in a road traffic collision near Hinkley Point C yesterday (Monday 5 December).

Officers were called at around 7pm to Hinkley Point Road, in Bridgwater, following a collision between a car and a minibus.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. The family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The driver of the minibus, also a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Four passengers sustained minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact us.