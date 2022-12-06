Appeal after man sadly dies in collision near Hinkley Point
We are appealing for dashcam footage after a man sadly died in a road traffic collision near Hinkley Point C yesterday (Monday 5 December).
Officers were called at around 7pm to Hinkley Point Road, in Bridgwater, following a collision between a car and a minibus.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. The family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.
The driver of the minibus, also a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Four passengers sustained minor injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222291622, or complete our online appeals form.