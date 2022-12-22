Appeal after woman suffers multiple leg fractures in fail to stop collision

Can you help us identify the two people in this image?

We’d like to talk to them about an incident in Bristol in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with two people riding electric motorbikes.

The two motorcyclists failed to stop at the scene.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday 5 December on Whiteladies Road, near the junction with Imperial Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, required surgery on multiple fractures to her right leg and ankle.

One of the people in the image we’re releasing is wearing distinctive red gloves and trainers while they are sat on a bike with a yellow pattern on the frame.

The other person appears to be wearing Adidas joggers and is carrying a black rucksack with a white stripe on.