Appeal for witnesses after hate crime against 12-year-old boy

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted in Bristol in an incident we’re treating as a hate crime.

The assault happened on Quay Street in the city centre at around 4pm last Thursday (8 December).

The victim was kicked in the abdomen by another boy, causing him to fall to the floor and his turban to come off.

He sustained bruising to his knees and pain to his abdomen in the attack.

Officers attended the scene and subsequently visited the boy at home later in the evening to take a statement.

The incident is being treated as a racially/ religiously aggravated assault and an investigation is underway.

Officers are liaising with the boy’s school, and we’ve offered support to him and his family.

CCTV from the area will be reviewed and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: “This is a worrying and unpleasant incident which has had a significant impact on the young victim, his family and the local community.

“We will never tolerate hate crimes and we are committed to thoroughly investigating what happened in the city centre last Thursday.

“We will continue to update the boy and his family as our inquiry progresses and ensure they have access to any support they might need.”