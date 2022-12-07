Appeal for witnesses following burglary from Aldi – Bristol

Officers are investigating after a quantity of cash was stolen from a Bristol supermarket.

On Tuesday 29 November, one unknown man broke into the Aldi, at the Imperial Park, near Hengrove, Bristol, at around 1am.

The suspect – who is described as average build, wearing a black puffer jacket with grey stripes on the side – stole money from the tills.

If you live or were in the area at the time of the incident, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222285820.