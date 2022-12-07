Appeal for witnesses following burglary from Aldi – Bristol
Officers are investigating after a quantity of cash was stolen from a Bristol supermarket.
On Tuesday 29 November, one unknown man broke into the Aldi, at the Imperial Park, near Hengrove, Bristol, at around 1am.
The suspect – who is described as average build, wearing a black puffer jacket with grey stripes on the side – stole money from the tills.
If you live or were in the area at the time of the incident, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222285820.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222285820, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.