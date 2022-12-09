Appeal for witnesses who helped woman – Bristol

We’re trying to trace two people who intervened to stop a man harassing and sexually assaulting a woman in Bristol.

The man had followed and called out at the woman as she walked to work, at between 8.40am and 9am on Saturday 22 October.

He followed her from Dean Street and pushed her against railings in Pritchard Street, making indecent suggestions to her.

Following investigation we believe we’ve identified a suspect and we’re keen to trace these witnesses.

The woman said a man shouted at the offender and told him to stop, enabling her to get away. She later reported the incident online.

She described the man who helped her as white, in his 30s and wearing a coat, a plaid shirt and headphones. She said there was a woman nearby who was in her 20s and wore a white/cream jumper under a long black coat.

If this was you – or if you have any information which could help – please get in touch.

We take this sort of incident very seriously and support the government’s StreetSafe online tool that lets people anonymously pinpoint on a map a location where they have felt or feel unsafe, because of environmental issues, eg street lighting, abandoned buildings or vandalism and/or because of some behaviours, eg being followed or verbally abused.

We use the information alongside other intelligence and data to work with other partners, including local authorities, to make our communities safer.