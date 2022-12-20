Appeal issued for two offences in Taunton being treated as linked

We’re investigating two incidents which happened in Taunton on Saturday (December 17), which we’re treating as linked.

The first incident happened in Mountway Road/Gipsy Lane at just after 3.30pm. A number of males on bicycles approached a woman who was walking along the road, and removed her hat, pulling her hair in the process.

A short time later, in Castle Green, a man challenged a group of males on bicycles, resulting in one of them threatening him with a knife. We’re keeping an open mind as to whether this was the same group involved in the earlier offence.

No-one was injured in either of the incidents.

We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed either offence to come forward. If you can help, please call us.