Appeal launched after assault in Bristol’s Queen Square

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Bristol city centre.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been walking through Queen Square, near King Street, at around 11pm on Friday 11 November when he had been punched, causing him to fall to the ground and fracture his skull.

The victim was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

The offender is described as a white man, between 25-35 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, dark hair and stubble.

He is believed to have been wearing a green or yellow Adidas top, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222272278.