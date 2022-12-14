Arrest after assault outside Kingswood nightclub

We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have been outside a Kingswood nightclub at the weekend and witnessed an assault that left the victim needing to go to hospital.

An arrest has been made after a man, in his 40s, was punched in the early hours of Sunday 11 December.

Officers were called following the incident, which happened at about 1am outside Chasers in Regent Street.

The victim was taken to hospital and has undergone treatment having sustained an injury to his eye and a chipped tooth.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of our investigation and staff at the nightclub are supporting our enquiries.

Please contact us if you saw what happened.