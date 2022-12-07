‘Best dad’ and ‘best friend’ remembered by family following death in collision

The family of the ‘kindest and most caring’ father have paid tribute to him after he sadly died in a collision near Hinkley Point earlier this week.

Mark Boobyer, 44, had been travelling home from work at Hinkley Point B along Hinkley Point Road, in Stogursey, near Bridgwater, on Monday 5 December, when his car collided with a minibus at around 7pm.

Sadly, he died at the scene and our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time.

Mark’s wife Chloe expressed their family’s heartbreak at the loss. In a tribute, she said: “Words cannot express how completely heartbroken and devastated we are to have lost the kindest, most caring and devoted dad, husband, son and brother. “The boys have lost the best dad they could have ever wished for, and I have lost my best friend and soul mate.”

Mark’s family continue to receive support from a specially trained liaison officer.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291622.