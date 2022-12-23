Body found in Wellington in search for missing man

Police searching for a missing man have found a body in Wellington yesterday (Thursday 22 December).

Specialist officers were searching for Tim, 49, who had been missing since Wednesday 30 November.

They found the body of a man at about 9am in an area of shrubbery off Russet Close/Cades Mead. Tim’s next of kin have been made aware.

Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time as we continue our enquiries to establish what has happened. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5222289625.