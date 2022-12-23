Burglar jailed for more than two years – Bristol

A man who broke into the home of a young family and stole from them has been jailed.

Steven Fitton, 39 of Willinton Road, Knowle, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 21 December to two years and four months in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of dwelling burglary at Bristol Magistrates’ Court in October.

He was also handed an addition two weeks’ imprisonment for breaching a court order and theft.

The court heard how on Tuesday 11 October at around 10pm, Fitton kicked down the front door of a house in Torrington Avenue, while the occupants, including a young child, were inside asleep.

Once inside, Fitton confronted a woman and demanded to know the location of cash in the property.