Can you help identify these two people? – Weston

We are appealing for the public’s help after a dog was stolen from Weston-super-Mare town centre.

We would like to speak to these men as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was stolen from its owner in Regent Street at around 10.50pm on Tuesday 20 December.

The dog, pictured, is grey with a white marking on her front right leg.

The suspect made off with the dog in a white van, which was parked in Oxford Street outside The Loft nightclub.

Officers would like to the two people in the CCTV. They are both described as young, white men, aged around 18-years-old. They are both shown wearing black jackets, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

One has short, dark hair and the other is blonde.

If you have any information, or can identify the individuals in the CCTV images, please contact 101.