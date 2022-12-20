Can you help us identify these two men?
We’re releasing images of two men we need the public’s help to identify as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary in Crewkerne.
The incident happened at around 3am on Monday 5 December at the National Grid site on South Street.
More than a thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to a fence and to electric cabling the offenders were trying to steal.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222290936, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.