Can you help us identify this man? – Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV as part of their ongoing investigation into an incident at Tesco Express, in Marlborough Street, Bristol.

An unknown man was suspected of attempting to steal items from the shop on Tuesday 18 October at around 5.10am.

When he was challenged by a security guard, he left the scene but later returned holding a knife. He then proceeded to threaten staff before leaving.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV may have information which can aid their investigation.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, between 20-25 years old, and is shown wearing a black coat with the hood up.