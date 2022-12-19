CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man officers would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a burglary.

We were called to a property off Wells Road, in Totterdown, Bristol, at around 10pm on Monday 12 September following reports of a man breaking into a property.

The offender made off with a Sky TV system, bank cards, a tote bag and a watch. The watch has now been united with its’ owner.

We believe the man in the CCTV image above has information which could aid our investigation.

He is described as white, with short, dark stubble. He is shown wearing a blue hooded top and a grey/green beanie hat.

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information about the incident, please contact us.