CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man officers would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a burglary.
We were called to a property off Wells Road, in Totterdown, Bristol, at around 10pm on Monday 12 September following reports of a man breaking into a property.
The offender made off with a Sky TV system, bank cards, a tote bag and a watch. The watch has now been united with its’ owner.
We believe the man in the CCTV image above has information which could aid our investigation.
He is described as white, with short, dark stubble. He is shown wearing a blue hooded top and a grey/green beanie hat.
If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information about the incident, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222219710, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.