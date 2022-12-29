CCTV appeal following phone theft in Bridgwater

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men following the theft of a mobile phone.

On Saturday 8 October at around 1.30pm, two unknown men attended a property in Bridgwater to view a phone which had been advertised second hand online.

They have then swapped the phone with a fake handset and made off with the genuine phone without paying.

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they have information which could aid the investigation.

The subjects of the CCTV are described as white men, both approximately 30 years old, and both spoke with a strong Irish accent.

The first man is seen wearing blue jeans, an Adidas cap and a North Face jumper.

The second man is shown wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, a grey and black North Face jacket and dark blue jeans.