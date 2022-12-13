CCTV appeal launched after reports of someone acting suspiciously

We are releasing this CCTV footage of a man we hope to speak to following reports of someone acting suspiciously in Bristol.

Officers were called at 12.30pm on Wednesday 19 October following reports that a man was acting suspiciously on Blackswarth Road, in St George.

Officer in the case, Lizzy Clarke, said: “We are not sure of the intentions at the moment and do not want to raise any undue concern.

“We hope the man, pictured, in the CCTV has information which could aid our investigation.

“The subject of the footage is described as being 30-40 years old, of medium build, with dark brown or black hair and beard.”